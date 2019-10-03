building a better bay area

Embarcadero Navigation center draws push-back from neighbors

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Building a new Navigation Center for the homeless along the Embarcadero has been met with a lot of protests from neighbors who are trying to stop it from going up.

There are currently five centers in San Francisco, with two more on the way. Besides being mostly unpopular, there are exceptions.

The Dogpatch neighborhood to the east of Potrero Hill calls their center a good neighbor.

The Central Waterfront Navigation Center is quietly nestled in an industrial area. Because it's isolated, people don't seem to know it's even there.

RELATED: Embarcadero Navigation center to open as early as Nov. after judge rules in favor

The owner of a mini food truck parks her vehicle just two blocks away and is there five days a week.

I had to explained to her what it was.

When I asked her if she had seen it, she said no.

Local businesses don't seem bothered, either, by the existence of the center.

"They are not a problem," said Sean Camp, manager of Ajax Auto.

Why has this navigation center been successful?

It's a distance away from homes, unlike the navigation center that will soon open along the Embarcadero.

RELATED: San Francisco neighbors pitch in to buy boulders to deter drug dealers, homeless

It's also the smallest, with just over 60 beds. The Embarcadero one will have 200.

The Central Waterfront Navigation Center is also operated by Episcopal Community Services, which has experience with shelters in the city.

The people who live at the center can come and go as they please, but are made aware that they too are members of this community.

"This community has been an incredible example of what we can accomplish," explained Abigail Stewart-Kahn, director of Strategy and External Affairs at the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

Just as important, she says, is the relationship between the center and neighbors.

RELATED: South of Market store owner says he's under siege from violent people and considering closing shop

"It takes our staff working hand in hand with leadership in the Dogpatch neighborhood to hear their concerns, to understand their concerns, to respond as quickly as we possibly can," Stewart-Kahn added.

And that relationship has grown.

In a letter written by the Dogpatch Neighborhood Association, the DNA says "It would welcome a second three-year lease term at the current site."

In the next paragraph the association says "Since opening, the Central Waterfront Navigation Center has been a good neighbor, well-maintained and an invaluable resource in addressing encampments in our neighborhoods."

Neighbors have realized that this center is a viable way to keep people off the streets.

Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobuilding a better bay areahomelessconstruction
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Caltrans begins last phase of 20-year Highway 101 project in Novato
BART's General Manager kicks off listening tour
BART's General Manager launches listening tour
SF supervisors introduce plan to help with city's mental health crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'
Body found in Santa Cruz Mountains identified as kidnapped Bay Area tech executive: Sheriff
Emeryville car thief finds baby in backseat, abandons 4-month-old on sidewalk in Oakland
VIDEO: Playful seal leaves diver breathless
A's fans pack coliseum for huge tailgater before big Wildcard game
Caltrans begins last phase of 20-year Highway 101 project in Novato
Final preparations underway for A's Wild Card game
Show More
SJ Sharks taking on Vegas Golden Knights in NHL season opener
Get ready for warm weekend weather, Bay Area!
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
WWII-era planes gives family chance to connect, remember
Residents taken from assisted living center after gas leak in San Mateo
More TOP STORIES News