building a better bay area

San Francisco neighbors pitch in to buy boulders to deter drug dealers, homeless

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area's high housing costs have contributed to the current homeless crisis. In one San Francisco neighborhood, people have put out boulders on the sidewalks so that there's no room for tents.

Asking not to be identified, one of the neighbors who pitched in to buy 24 boulders that are now placed on their sidewalk said, "You're looking at a turf war one night. It got to the point where everybody was just done. People had knives and guns and people were out fighting, carrying on and waking up people in the neighborhood."

RELATED: Homeless taking up residence near San Rafael 9/11 memorial

A "turf war" was the tipping point for this neighbor.

Through a neighborhood Facebook group, dozens on this block raised more than $2,000 dollars for a solution to a problem they say got worst with time-- drug dealers on their block.

"They had fights with each other, start fires... it was rough," said another neighbor.

For the last six months, these neighbors said they tried to do things the right way. They made over 300 reports through the city's 311 line and attended several city meetings.

RELATED: Santa Cruz enacts curfew on famed 'Main Beach' near boardwalk

In one of those meetings someone unofficially advised to "buy boulders."

Around three weeks ago the 24 boulders were bought.

Eric Mills has been homeless for four years. We met him drying his clothes and says the boulders are not the solution.

"I think they're cool to look at but it's not going to solve the problem for what they put them here for," and added "Someone will come around eventually at night and ask you to move closer to the road. He's only going to come once. Once he turns the corner you're back to where you were hanging."

RELATED: Homeless patrol making a difference in Walnut Creek

We spoke to San Francisco's Public Works spokesperson, Rachel Gordon who confirmed they don't have any plan to remove the boulders.

"At this time, we have no plans to remove them; they are not blocking safe passage on the sidewalk or posing a hazard," said Gordon.

Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobuilding a better bay areahomelessdrugs
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
SJ residents say reckless driving leading to some close calls
Bay Area marshes could help slow global warming
Embarcadero Navigation center to open as early as Nov.
Could Sea-Monkeys fight global warming?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
1 lane reopens on northbound Hwy 17 after big-rig overturns near San Jose
What is an impeachment inquiry?
Health officials report 2 flu deaths in Santa Clara Co.
North Bay residents anxious with possible PG&E power shutoffs looming
Disney CEO Bob Iger discusses new book with ABC7
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
Show More
George Takei comments on Trump mocking teen climate activist
Hangovers ruled legitimate illness in Germany
AccuWeather Forecast: Fire danger continues with heat + high-wind combo
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
Submarine found in Pacific with $165M in cocaine, Coast Guard says
More TOP STORIES News