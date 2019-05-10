Thousands of cyclists hit Bay Area streets for Bike to Work Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of cyclists rolled into Thursday to celebrate the 24th annual Bike to Work Day.Several events were held in different cities to reward cyclists for their efforts and shine a light on traffic congestion, carbon footprints, and personal health.Across all nine Bay Area counties, 400 Energizer Stations were set up Thursday to provide bikers with snacks, drinks, and a quick bike checkup.Even those without bikes could participate. Jump Bike offered a free 30 minutes with the promo code "BIKE MONTH 19" to all new customers, along with a high-five and a smile.Jump Bike is also offering incentives to return the bike. Those who return bikes with a low battery back to the Energizer Station at 601 Valencia Street get a free ride and three dollars in Uber Cash.The popular cycling event is designed to get more people to commute on bikes, and get out of their vehicles.Bike to Work Day 2019 was presented by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, 511.org and Alaska Airlines, as well as county congestion management agencies, local bike coalitions, sponsors and volunteers.