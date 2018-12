A classic Christmas song continues to make waves after some radio stations banned it due to its suggestive lyrics.But some are defending the song "Baby It's Cold Outside." Bay Area radio station 96.5 KOIT posted a poll on its website , asking viewers if their ban on the controversial Christmas tune should be lifted.The duet was written in 1944. Five years later, it was used in the film "Neptune's Daughter."The man tries to convince the woman that she should stay the night because the weather is cold outside. She keeps saying no and he keeps pushing."But I don't think people are going to hear this song on the radio and go ah, I can behave this way and have my way. It's a song. Music should have an edge," said iconic Oakland music journalist Ben Fong-Torres.Fong-Torres said there are plenty of songs in various genres that might offend or provoke - do we stop playing them all?Many ABC7 News viewers had a strong opinion on this on our Facebook page. Megan Ellis Hanson said, "Ridiculous. Things have gone way too far." Francia Camacho said, "I always hated this song. I was 18 when I 1st heard it and wondered, 'Wow, this guy really wants to get her drunk to have his way with her.'"Here are the complete lyrics written by Frank Loesser in 1944: