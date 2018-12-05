SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A classic Christmas song continues to make waves after some radio stations banned it due to its suggestive lyrics.
But some are defending the song "Baby It's Cold Outside." Bay Area radio station 96.5 KOIT posted a poll on its website, asking viewers if their ban on the controversial Christmas tune should be lifted.
The duet was written in 1944. Five years later, it was used in the film "Neptune's Daughter."
The man tries to convince the woman that she should stay the night because the weather is cold outside. She keeps saying no and he keeps pushing.
"But I don't think people are going to hear this song on the radio and go ah, I can behave this way and have my way. It's a song. Music should have an edge," said iconic Oakland music journalist Ben Fong-Torres.
Fong-Torres said there are plenty of songs in various genres that might offend or provoke - do we stop playing them all?
Many ABC7 News viewers had a strong opinion on this on our Facebook page. Megan Ellis Hanson said, "Ridiculous. Things have gone way too far." Francia Camacho said, "I always hated this song. I was 18 when I 1st heard it and wondered, 'Wow, this guy really wants to get her drunk to have his way with her.'"
Here are the complete lyrics written by Frank Loesser in 1944:
(I really can't stay) But, baby, it's cold outside
(I've got to go away) But, baby, it's cold outside
(This evening has been) Been hoping that you'd drop in
(So very nice) I'll hold your hands they're just like ice
(My mother will start to worry) Beautiful, what's your hurry
(My father will be pacing the floor) Listen to the fireplace roar
(So really I'd better scurry) Beautiful, please don't hurry
(Well, maybe just half a drink more) Put some records on while I pour
(The neighbors might think) Baby, it's bad out there
(Say what's in this drink) No cabs to be had out there
(I wish I knew how) Your eyes are like starlight now
(To break this spell) I'll take your hat, your hair looks swell
(I ought to say no, no, no, sir) Mind if I move in closer
(At least I'm gonna say that I tried) What's the sense of hurting my pride
(I really can't stay) Baby, don't hold doubt
Baby, it's cold outside
(I simply must go) Baby, it's cold outside
(The answer is no) Baby, it's cold outside
(The welcome has been) How lucky that you dropped in
(So nice and warm) Look out the window at the storm
(My sister will be suspicious) Gosh your lips look delicious
(My brother will be there at the door) Waves upon a tropical shore
(My maiden aunt's mind is vicious) Gosh your lips are delicious
(But maybe just a cigarette more) Never such a blizzard before
(I got to get home) But, baby, you'd freeze out there
(Say lend me a coat) It's up to your knees out there
(You've really been grand) I thrill when you touch my hand
(But don't you see) How can you do this thing to me
(There's bound to be talk tomorrow) Think of my life long sorrow
(At least there will be plenty implied) If you caught pneumonia and died
(I really can't stay) Get over that old doubt
Baby, it's cold
Baby, it's cold outside