SOCIETY

Bay Area business owner reaching out to migrant caravan with donations

EMBED </>More Videos

While President Trump digs in on his desire to stop an immigrant caravan in its tracks, some here in the Bay Area are reaching out with help. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
While President Trump digs in on his desire to stop an immigrant caravan in its tracks, some here in the Bay Area are reaching out with help for the thousands of migrants moving through Mexico toward the United States.

In San Francisco, in front of the Mexican Consulate, protestors gathered with a message they hope reaches the president and beyond.

In Oakland on 15th Street, the owner of the Beauty Botanica Collective is taking donations, everything from clothing to toothbrushes and other necessities to distribute to the migrants once they reach the U.S. Border.

"I really wanted to open my space up to show solidarity being that I'm the daughter of an immigrant," explained Beauty Botanic owner Olivia Bianco-Chaidez. "It's important for me to use my privilege to help the people. "

RELATED: Protesters in San Francisco want Guatemala to help the migrant caravan

"I'm an undocumented artist," said artist Nico Gonzalez, who told us he can relate to the struggles of those in the caravan.

"I think this shows solidarity just like the people in Mexico are showing solidarity, by feeding the people, by clothing the people who are walking."

Bianco-Chaidez and Gonzalez plan to personally deliver the donated items to the immigrants on the weekend of Nov. 9. They will be taking donations until then between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Beauty Botanica, 377 15th St., Oakland.

For more information email olivebeauty1036@gmail.com or Instagram @beauty_botanica
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyimmigrationmexicobay areadonationsalameda countyborder crisisOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Program lets Bay Area residents help clean up the streets
Van Life: How one couple beats the high cost of living In SF
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Woman shoots, kills suspected kidnapper that led to chase and crash in Fairfield
Van Life: How one couple beats the high cost of living In SF
Warriors bury hidden treasure below Chase Center court
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Commute Challenge: This might be the fastest way around the Bay
AC Transit, motorcycle collide just past Bay Bridge Toll Plaza
CA judge rules against bullet train opponents
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
Show More
Program lets Bay Area residents help clean up the streets
2 dead after apparent fall from Taft Point at Yosemite
Competitors can go full 'feast mode' at this year's Turkey Trot in Oakland
California Gov. Jerry Brown joins Doomsday Clock group
More suspicious packages sent to Robert De Niro, former VP Joe Biden
More News