OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --While President Trump digs in on his desire to stop an immigrant caravan in its tracks, some here in the Bay Area are reaching out with help for the thousands of migrants moving through Mexico toward the United States.
In San Francisco, in front of the Mexican Consulate, protestors gathered with a message they hope reaches the president and beyond.
In Oakland on 15th Street, the owner of the Beauty Botanica Collective is taking donations, everything from clothing to toothbrushes and other necessities to distribute to the migrants once they reach the U.S. Border.
"I really wanted to open my space up to show solidarity being that I'm the daughter of an immigrant," explained Beauty Botanic owner Olivia Bianco-Chaidez. "It's important for me to use my privilege to help the people. "
"I'm an undocumented artist," said artist Nico Gonzalez, who told us he can relate to the struggles of those in the caravan.
"I think this shows solidarity just like the people in Mexico are showing solidarity, by feeding the people, by clothing the people who are walking."
Bianco-Chaidez and Gonzalez plan to personally deliver the donated items to the immigrants on the weekend of Nov. 9. They will be taking donations until then between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Beauty Botanica, 377 15th St., Oakland.
For more information email olivebeauty1036@gmail.com or Instagram @beauty_botanica