Bay Area woman on winning team in Jeopardy! All-Star Game

A Bay Area woman is a part of the first ever winning team in the Jeopardy! All-Star Game.
After a 10-day battle between the brawniest brains on television, Team Brad - Brad Rutter, Larissa Kelly, and David Madden - won.
Kelly is from Richmond.
Team Ken - Ken Jennings, Matt Jackson, and Monica Thieu - finished second, while Team Colby - Colby Burnett, Pam Mueller, and Alan Lin - came in third.
Team Brad will share a $1 million grand prize, while Team Ken will split $300,000 and Team Colby will take home $100,000.
