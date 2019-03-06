Society

Bay Area woman on winning team in Jeopardy! All-Star Game

Team Brad - Brad Rutter, Larissa Kelly, and David Madden

A Bay Area woman is a part of the first ever winning team in the Jeopardy! All-Star Game.

After a 10-day battle between the brawniest brains on television, Team Brad - Brad Rutter, Larissa Kelly, and David Madden - won.

Kelly is from Richmond.

Team Ken - Ken Jennings, Matt Jackson, and Monica Thieu - finished second, while Team Colby - Colby Burnett, Pam Mueller, and Alan Lin - came in third.

Team Brad will share a $1 million grand prize, while Team Ken will split $300,000 and Team Colby will take home $100,000.
