Society

'Bizarre Easter egg hunt' coming to Winchester Mystery House in San Jose

EMBED <>More Videos

13 golden eggs? The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose says it will be hosting the world's most bizarre Easter egg hunt.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One of the most peculiar places in the Bay Area is getting ready for Easter.

INTERACTIVE TOUR: Take a spooky trip through San Jose's Winchester Mystery House

The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose is hosting what it calls "the most bizarre Easter egg hunt in the world!"

There will be 5,000 eggs hidden in the Victorian Garden at the Winchester Mystery House, along with "13 golden surprise eggs."

RELATED: New room found at San Jose's Winchester Mystery House

Sarah Winchester was intrigued by the number "13" and repeated it throughout the house.

The free event is happening Saturday, April 20, starting at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information on the Easter egg hunt at the famous mansion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan joseholidaybuzzworthywhere you livebay area eventseaster
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 20 rescued from warehouse fire in Oakland near I-880
Smoke sends Las Vegas-bound flight back to Oakland
Commute Challenge: taxi vs. rideshare
Brands joke around for April Fools' Day
Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities
Teen shot for door knock was 'begging for his life,' mom says
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
Show More
Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
Fremont man says he was attacked by DoorDash worker at Denny's
Boy, 6, suffers fatal heart attack taking team photo
California online sales tax increases
Purina cat food recalled due to potential presence of rubber
More TOP STORIES News