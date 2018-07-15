VIRAL VIDEO

'COUPON CARL': Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon

EMBED </>More Videos

Black woman says CVS store manager called police over wrong coupon. CVS has issued an apology. (KTRK)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A Chicago CVS manager is under fire after a video of him allegedly calling the police over a wrong coupon was posted to social media.

Camilla Hudson says Morry Matson, the CVS manager, claimed he didn't recognize the coupon she wanted to use.

She posted the interaction with Matson on Facebook as he called police.

RELATED: Woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water near AT&T Park goes viral

"So, THIS just happened: I had the police called on me for attempting to use a coupon at the CVS Pharmacy located at 6150 N. Broadway in Chicago! I stopped in to make a purchase using a coupon mailed to me by the product manufacturer, as replacement for problematic/defective product," Hudson shared on Facebook. "The manager on duty said that he'd never seen a coupon like the one I had and said that he thought it was fraudulent. When I asked for his name and his title/role within the store, he became agitated and rude."

Matson, visibly shaken in the video, described Hudson as African-American.

RELATED: Video of black man being questioned at pool goes viral

"Black. No, I'm not African-American. I'm black. Black isn't a bad word," she said.

The video ends with Matson speaking into the phone and saying, "No, thank you."

He then hangs up the phone.

RELATED: Man who harassed woman for Puerto Rican flag shirt charged with hate crime

In a statement to ABC News, CVS apologized for Hudson's experience inside the store.

Full statement from CVS:

"We sincerely apologize to Ms. Hudson for her experience in one of our stores. Our Region Director in Chicago contacted her as soon as we were made aware of this incident. CVS is actively investigating what happened and we will take any corrective action that is warranted based on the outcome of our investigation. The employees who were involved in the incident will not be working in the store pending the findings of our investigation.

CVS Pharmacy does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and diverse environment in our stores. We have firm non-discrimination policies in place to help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity. Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly prohibited."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycvsracismviral videou.s. & worlddiscriminationIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
Video of black man being questioned at pool goes viral
Man who harassed woman for Puerto Rican flag shirt charged with hate crime
VIRAL VIDEO
Florida deputy hilariously heckles slow 'pedestrian'
Video shows alleged hate group at SoCal bar
CVS managers involved in Chicago coupon incident fired
Video of black man being questioned at pool goes viral
More viral video
SOCIETY
BART: Elevator attendant pilot program extended
Man sets record for slicing most watermelons on his stomach
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
VIDEO: Disneyland celebrates 63rd birthday
Teen ridiculed on social media for paying bill with coins
More Society
Top Stories
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
SoCal infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Show More
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
2 firefighters injured battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park
Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More News