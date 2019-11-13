Society

California Hall of Fame announces new class of inductees

(AP Photos)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California Hall of Fame announced a new class of inductees on Wednesday.

Among the 10 honorees is the late Maya Angelou, who was a preeminent poet and civil rights activist who spent some of her youth in San Francisco. She attended George Washington High School then dropped out and became San Francisco's first African American streetcar conductor.

Some other inductees include World Cup champion Brandi Chastain, skateboarder Tony Hawk, comedian George Lopez, chef Wolfgang Puck and TV personality RuPaul Andre Charles.

RELATED: Late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee among California Hall of Fame inductees

For the complete list you can check out CA Hall of Fame's list.

An induction ceremony to honor the 13th class is set for next month.

The CA Hall of Fame is located in Sacramento and was started in 2006 by former First Lady Maria Shriver, who wanted to honor legendary people who embody the innovative spirit of California and make their mark on history.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniamaya angeloucelebritydistractionhall of famebuzzworthy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. woman dies from use of e-cigarettes, officials say
LIVE: On The Red Carpet at CMA Awards in Nashville
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Remains of Korean War vet returned to Bay Area
New video released in murder of Bay Area tech executive
CPUC votes to conduct formal investigation into PG&E outages
Show More
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
Gabe Kapler: 7 things you need to know about new Giants manager
'Frozen 2' effects artist talks making movie magic with ABC7 News
CMAS 2019 red carpet fashion: PHOTOS
Philly daddy-daughter dance goes viral, catches celebs' attention
More TOP STORIES News