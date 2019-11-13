California Hall of Fame announces new class of inductees

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California Hall of Fame announced a new class of inductees on Wednesday.
Among the 10 honorees is the late Maya Angelou, who was a preeminent poet and civil rights activist who spent some of her youth in San Francisco. She attended George Washington High School then dropped out and became San Francisco's first African American streetcar conductor.
Some other inductees include World Cup champion Brandi Chastain, skateboarder Tony Hawk, comedian George Lopez, chef Wolfgang Puck and TV personality RuPaul Andre Charles.
An induction ceremony to honor the 13th class is set for next month.
The CA Hall of Fame is located in Sacramento and was started in 2006 by former First Lady Maria Shriver, who wanted to honor legendary people who embody the innovative spirit of California and make their mark on history.
