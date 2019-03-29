SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After talking with ABC7 Mornings co-anchor Reggie Aqui, Senator Scott Wiener (D-California) stopped by the ABC7 Midday LIVE studios to talk about the polarizing saga of electronic scooters.
RELATED: San Francisco electric scooters get new security feature
From safety to the rules of e-scooters, everything you need to know about the two-wheeled motor vehicle.
RELATED: Battle over e-scooters building as city council considers possible new rules
Watch the full interview in the video above.
California Senator Scott Wiener talks to ABC7 News about the polarizing saga of e-scooters
SOCIETY
TOP STORIES
Show More