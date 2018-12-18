Battle over e-scooters building as city council considers possible new rules

A battle is brewing over scooters in San Jose. The city met on Tuesday to talk about possible new rules.The new ordinance city councilmembers discussed would put a cap on how fast the e-scooters can go and also establish a set of fines for users who violate the rules-- including those who ride on sidewalks which is illegal under California state law.Some are saying e-scooters can help solve some mobility issues in the city, but the Mayor is hoping the council will approve this proposal.