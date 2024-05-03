'Really excited': 8-year-old set to race in Bay Bridge Half Marathon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The next time you see Margot Shiel running across a bridge, it will probably be the Bay Bridge.

"I'm really excited," says Margot.

Margot, who is just 8-years-old, is signed up for Sunday's Bay Bridge Half marathon. At 13.1 miles, it will be her longest race ever. At age 6, she ran her first 5K.

"I first started just a 5K. Then I got a little more interested. And then I went up," she explains.

Margot trains and runs with her dad, John, in Portland, where they live. He will be running with her on Sunday.

"I have never been a competitive runner. Margot on the other hand, is very completive. It started out a being pretty extrinsically motivated," says John.

That extra motivation he is talking about is trip to Target for each race she finishes. If she crosses the finish line on Sunday - the prize is two toys from Target this time.

"A stuffed dog. And a grooming set for it," says Margot.

John says the goal is a 10-minute mile pace and to finish under 2 hours 30 minutes. That would be about the 60th percentile. Still a great time - for an 8-year-old.

"I think pushing the boundaries of what is possible. And I think seeing how well she performed at her last 15K. And how much gas she had in the tank, and the half marathon is only an extra 3.8 miles, we figured we might as well go for it," says John.

Margot is a on a vegan diet. She and her dad train to lot of music, but say they are not Swifties. As for why she runs, it seems to be pretty simple: "It is really calming and peaceful. And - that's kind of it," says Margot.

Her friends like most 8 years olds, are not long distances runners. But they aren't surprised about her big race.

"They are not very surprised, because I have told them a lot about my running, so they are not very surprised," says Margot.

John responds by saying, "Do they think you're crazy?"

"Ah, little bit," she says as they laugh.

The best ones always are.

