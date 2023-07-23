SF marathon a defiant step for former San Quentin inmates participating at event

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Three former San Quentin inmates will race in Sunday's San Francisco marathon. Running became a way for these inmates to seek life rehabilitation while incarcerated.

"It is about redemption," said Jonathan Chiu, one of the runners competing Sunday. "Everything the coaches taught while there: the discipline to be able to do what I can do in my life, and I am taking that with me tomorrow."

Chiu served four years from 2016-2020. He was there for a life sentence, but had it cut short following state criminal justice reform. When he entered San Quentin, he joined the 1000 mile club, a group of inmates who trained for marathons. The group uses running as a model to better themselves.

MORE: Former San Quentin inmate weighs in on Gov. Newsom's plan to transform the max security prison

"You just want to be better," Chiu said. "There are a lot connections to running. You want to have that mindset of trying to rehabilitate and better yourself and process everything."

Chiu says a coach would come in to the prison and lead inmates through running training. While there, Chiu says he completed several marathons, but Sunday will be his first registered city marathon. Although he is out, he says many who he ran with in prison are still there serving long sentences. He says he is racing not just for himself, but for those incarcerated trying to better their lives.

"We made bad choices in life," he said. "Obviously it landed us there. But that is not to say that is who we were. We can change."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live