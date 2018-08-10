Celebrate this real-life Rosie the Riveter in Richmond on Saturday

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3918528" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Marian Wynn became a pipe welder when she was 18 years old in 1944. She was a "real-life Rosie," who like other women around the country worked on the home front during World War II. (KGO-TV)