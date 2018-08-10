Celebrate this real-life Rosie the Riveter in Richmond on Saturday

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --You've seen the classic Rosie the Riveter poster. But ABC7 News was joined on Thursday by the real deal!
Marian Wynn became a pipe welder when she was 18 years old in 1944. She was a "real-life Rosie," who like other women around the country worked on the home front during World War II.
Wynn said there's been a greater appreciation of "Rosies" over the years.
"It's wonderful," Wynn said. "It's nice to see all these young girls going to work," she added.
Wynn was joined by Marsha Mather-Thrift, executive director of the Rosie the Riveter Trust, which honors the legacy of Wynn and other women like her during the Rosie Rally Homefront Festival happening this Saturday in Richmond, Calif.
Rosie the Riveter is also celebrated at the Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, open every day, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"There's four of us Rosies that come every Friday," Wynn said. "And we just tell our story. We have a lot of groups that come in."