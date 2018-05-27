MEMORIAL DAY

Family of WWII vet from Livermore finds closure this Memorial Day

EMBED </>More Videos

There was a moving tribute Sunday for a World War II veteran who was declared missing in action 74 years ago. (KGO-TV)

By
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --
There was a moving tribute on Sunday for a World War II veteran who was declared missing in action 74 years ago.

Lt. Thomas Kelly of Livermore was a B-24 bombardier whose remains were found only months ago. Dozens gathered at St. Michael Cemetery for a ceremony that included a 21-gun salute and a B-24 flyover.

RELATED: Memorial of 645,000 red poppies honors fallen service members

For decades, all family members knew was that Lt. Kelley and his crew disappeared off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Lt. Kelly was the bombardier for the B-24 bomber, "Heaven Can Wait".

"They told us that the plane was shot down," said Diane Christie, Lt. Kelly's niece. "That's what the telegram said, that's what the commanding officer's letter said a few months later. But you never really know."



But last October, the family got word that the plane and the remains of the crew were found at the bottom of Hansa Bay. Project Recover, a group dedicated to finding missing service members, made the discovery using underwater robots.

RELATED: Volunteers carry North Carolina WWII veteran who couldn't walk to wife's grave

"It's pretty much a needle within a haystack of needles in many respects. It's very, very difficult because the ocean is a lot bigger than it looks," said Patrick Scannon of Project Recover.

"After all these years, we finally have seen where our relative's grave lies and the graves of 10 other members of his crew," said Scott Althaus, Lt. Kelly's cousin.

For 74 years, family members have paid their respects at Lt. Kelly's memorial marker here at the family plot. But now, they're hoping his remains will be recovered and be brought back home.

RELATED: World's oldest World War II veteran celebrates 112th birthday

"My grandparents, my mother, my stepfather are all buried over there. It would be wonderful to bring it home and put him there with them. It would mean a lot," said Christie.

It's up to the Department of Defense to recover the remains. But for now, the family has found some comfort this Memorial Day weekend having the answers for which they've waited decades.

Click here for more stories related to Memorial Day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymemorial dayveteransveteranmemorialmissing personu.s. & worldWorld War IILivermore
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
World's oldest World War II veteran celebrates 112th birthday
Volunteers carry NC veteran who couldn't walk to wife's grave
Memorial of 645,000 red poppies honors fallen service members
MEMORIAL DAY
Officials: 3 more arrests made in brutal Aptos hammer attack
Neighbors more at ease after arrest of Aptos hammer attack suspect
Officials: 15-year-old arrested in brutal Aptos hammer attack
Search on for suspects in Aptos hammer attack
Somber Memorial Day event held in Marin County
More memorial day
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
More News