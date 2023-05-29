Memorial Day ceremony held at San Bruno national cemetery

A ceremony was held at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno to commemorate fallen veterans this Memorial Day.

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- A ceremony was held at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno to commemorate fallen veterans this Memorial Day.

Much like at the Golden Gate National Cemetery, most of the 155 national cemeteries called on volunteers -- relying on them to help place flags around headstones.

In addition, many Monday also held wreath-laying ceremonies.

At the Golden Gate National Cemetery, the San Bruno Police Department performed the presentation of colors.

American Legion Post 105 led a gun salute with a complete flyover by the U.S. Coast Guard's Air Station San Francisco.

The event was sponsored by the Avenue of Flags committee.

Every detail was meant to honor the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

Immediately after the ceremony, there was a luncheon at the American Legion Hall on San Mateo Avenue.

ABC7 News was told the money raised there will benefit the American Legion Auxiliary and the Avenue of Flags Committee.

The National Cemetery Administration says all national cemeteries will be open from dawn to dusk for Memorial Day.

