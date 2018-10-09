SOCIETY

Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns

EMBED </>More Videos

Some towns ban teen trick-or-treating. Watch the report from Action News at 430 p.m. on October 9, 2018.

Let's start with a big question: How old is too old to trick or treat?

Well, some cities not only suggest an age, they will send kids over the "legal" limit to jail for dressing up and going door-to-door looking for candy.

Let's start in Chesapeake, Virginia where anyone over the age of 13 who is caught trick-or-treating can be sent to jail for up to 6 months, and fined!

In Newport, Virginia, kids can trick or treat until 7th grade or until they turn 12. After that, it's a misdemeanor.

Several North Carolina cities have similar legal restrictions for 12 or 13-year-olds, as well as 9 p.m. curfews for all.

And in parts of South Jersey, the curfew is 7 p.m., with kids in Upper Deerfield Township also being told 12 is the official cutoff.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhalloweenbig talkerstrick or treatu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Women's-focused club The Wing opens in San Francisco
Santa Rosa fire survivor gets another surprise from Harlem Globetrotter
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Meteorologist delivers forecast with baby on her back
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect who allegedly stole San Jose police car while in handcuffs re-arrested
PHOTOS: American Music Awards red carpet fashion
SJ clergyman opens up about being sexually abused by priest
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Cat 3, headed for Florida's Gulf Coast
'Snapcrap' app drawing attention to SF's dirty streets
Muni driver who crashed in SF building last month dies
Legendary SF Mexican bakery, La Victoria, to close
Women's-focused club The Wing opens in San Francisco
Show More
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Prop C: Taxing big businesses to help SF homeless
Santa Rosa fire survivor gets another surprise from Harlem Globetrotter
Healdsburg police searching for thief who snatched 1,000-pound hammer
Tubbs Fire anniversary remembered in Santa Rosa
More News