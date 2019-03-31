Society

Deployed father surprises daughter at daddy-daughter dance in Texas

Little did 12-year-old Kyler know, her had a surprise for her.

CYPRESS, Texas -- A 12-year-old got a big surprise when she arrived at her daddy-daughter dance in Cypress without her main date.

Kyler went to the dance at Lamkin Elementary without her father, Kevin Matthews, who she thought was still on deployment overseas.

But little did she know, he had a surprise for her.

Matthews, who was away in Kuwait for a year and 12 days, recently learned he was returning home just in time for his daughter's dance.

A video shared to Facebook showed the sweet reunion between Matthews and Kyler.
