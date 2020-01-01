baby

East Bay boy is first baby born in Bay Area in 2020

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2020 appears to be a boy born at 12:05 a.m. at a hospital in San Leandro.

The boy was born at Kaiser Permanente's San Leandro Medical Center and is the third child in a family from Castro Valley, Kaiser spokesman Karl Sonkin said. "The mother and baby are doing well," Sonkin said.

A few other babies were born in the region during the first hour of 2020, including one at 12:10 a.m. at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
