East Bay boy is first baby born in Bay Area in 2020

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2020 appears to be a boy born at 12:05 a.m. at a hospital in San Leandro.The boy was born at Kaiser Permanente's San Leandro Medical Center and is the third child in a family from Castro Valley, Kaiser spokesman Karl Sonkin said. "The mother and baby are doing well," Sonkin said.A few other babies were born in the region during the first hour of 2020, including one at 12:10 a.m. at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.