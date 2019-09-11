'Employment ended' for judge from Brock Turner case as tennis coach for South Bay high school

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Former judge Aaron Persky is no longer coach of Lynbrook High School's Junior Varsity Girls Tennis Team.He was recalled after sentencing Turner to six months in jail for felony sexual assault, and now Fremont Union High School District says his "employment with the District as the Junior Varsity Girls Tennis coach has ended."The press release stated the school district believes "this outcome is in the best interest of our students and school community."The release also stated that limited details will be released because of the personal nature of the matter.Read the full press release here: