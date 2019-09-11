Brock Turner

'Employment ended' for judge from Brock Turner case as tennis coach for South Bay high school

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Former judge Aaron Persky is no longer coach of Lynbrook High School's Junior Varsity Girls Tennis Team.

He was recalled after sentencing Turner to six months in jail for felony sexual assault, and now Fremont Union High School District says his "employment with the District as the Junior Varsity Girls Tennis coach has ended."

RELATED: Brock Turner's sex assault victim makes her name public

The press release stated the school district believes "this outcome is in the best interest of our students and school community."

The release also stated that limited details will be released because of the personal nature of the matter.

Read the full press release here:

Effective September 11, 2019, Mr. Persky's employment with the District as the Junior Varsity Girls Tennis coach has ended. We believe this outcome is in the best interest of our students and school community. The District will begin the search for a new coach immediately with the goal of ensuring that the athletes on the JV tennis team are able to have a successful season. Both the Lynbrook and District staff will be supporting the team and their families throughout this transition.

Please know that we are deeply committed to maintaining an effective, safe, and positive environment for all students.

Again, as this is a personnel matter, the District will have no further comments on this matter at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
