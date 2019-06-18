ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Clayton Valley Charter High football player rescues crash victims trapped in overturned SUV

HERO! #Pittsburg teen, Rayshawn Jackson jumps into action to rescue injured SUV crash victims on Saturday. (Yes, that’s Rayshawn on top of toppled vehicle. ) His story, 11p @abc7newsbayarea #Wow #Hero @DionLimTV pic.twitter.com/mz8z8zZul5 — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 18, 2019

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Rayshawn Jackson spent Saturday doing drills at a football camp in Sacramento.The 17-year-old plays Varsity wide Receiver at Clayton Valley Charter High in Concord.On the way back home to Pittsburg, Rayshawn Jackson and his mom Tracee Tillman saw an SUV driving out of control on Highway 160 in the Delta."It was coming toward us. The person turned the wheel to the right and it flew off the edge of the cliff," Rayshawn said.Tracee pulled over and seconds later Rayshawn jumped into action to rescue those trapped inside the SUV which had flipped over twice down an embankment."I was praying everyone was safe, no one severely injured or dead," Rayshawn said.That's when he got on top of the SUV and began pulling people to safety."I'm looking at Rayshawn...is the gas tank going to explode? Too much glass I didn't want him to cut himself," Tracee said.Rayshawn and his mom helped the injured driver until paramedics arrived.Clayton Valley's football coach Tim Murphy isn't surprised Rayshawn was so brave."I expect nothing less from him," he said. "He's one of those kids who's going to step up, be the guy, he's the definition of a man, a guy you want on your football team."Rayshawn doesn't consider himself a hero, but his mom does."He's that type of kid," she said. "He likes to help people, that's my boy."