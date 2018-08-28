ROBIN WILLIAMS

Eyes of Robin Williams grace San Francisco's Market Street

The vibrant life and personality of Robin Williams can never be replaced or replicated, but this mural, erected in San Francisco on Market Street comes close to capturing the essence of an unforgettable comedic mind and all around inspirational figure. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The vibrant life and personality of Robin Williams can never be replaced or replicated, but this mural, erected in San Francisco on Market Street comes close to capturing the essence of an unforgettable comedic mind and all around inspirational figure.

The mural, located on Market Street between Sixth and Seventh streets, shows only part of Williams' face, focusing on his eyes. His gaze casts a knowing glance on the pavement.

An artist from Argentina spent six days on the mural and finished the vibrant piece on Sunday.

RELATED: SF officials vote to name meadow after Robin Williams

He says he picks subjects important to the community the work is for.

Williams lived in the Bay Area as a teen and began his comedy career here.

He died in 2014 after struggling with depression and addiction.

For more stories, photos, and video on Robin Williams, visit this page.

VIDEO: Anthony Bourdain remembered with a new mural
Late chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain is being remembered with a new mural that debuted in Santa Monica this week.

