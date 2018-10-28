The Bay Area's faith community stood together against hate Sunday. An interfaith vigil was held to mourn the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting massacre and pray for peace.Music helped sooth the hearts of so many people who came to San Francisco's Temple Emanu-El to pray and ask why?"Yesterday they went to a synagogue and murdered us, " said Rabbi Ryan BauerRabbi Bauer could not explain the anti-semitic violence which took 11 lives at a Pittsburgh synagogue."We can't make sense of this, it's our job to put out the fire of how divided America has become," said Rabbi Bauer.The vigil service included people of all faiths, coming together as one."We reject this tragedy of our sisters and brothers in the faith. We are reminded Jesus wept for us all," said UCSF President, Father Paul Fitzgerald.The names of shooting victims were read during the Service. San Francisco Mayor London Breed called for an end to gun violence."We know we have far too many guns in this country and too many shootings in our communities.""It's days like yesterday that make me feel like I'm 16 again, lying in my own blood calling out for my parents," said shooting survivor Mindy Finkelstein.Finkelstein says the synagogue shooting is a painful reminder of what happened to her. She was shot twice inside a Los Angeles Jewish community center in 1999, by a Neo-Nazi with a semi-automatic weapon.Finkelstein told the crowd to be strong and have the courage to make change."We are all part of this community, together we can get through anything, I'm an American and I'm a voter," said Finkelstein.During the service, a San Francisco police officer was posted outside the synagogue. The SFPD says a heightened police presence will continue around local Jewish temples.