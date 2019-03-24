Foundation created by Oscar Grant's family holds gala in his honor

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's been 10 years since a BART police officer shot and killed 22-year-old Oscar Grant.
On Saturday night, the foundation created in Grant's name by his family and friends held a gala in his honor.
It was a celebration where Grant's family remembered him and raised money to award scholarships to students in the East Bay.
Celebrities like Oakland director Ryan Coogler were there, but also many moms affected by police shootings.
"Representing my son who, at the age of 14, was killed by a Baltimore police officer," one mother said.
"From Atlanta, Georgia to support my son Nicholas Tomas, who got executed by the Atlanta police 2015, March 24," one mother who attended the event said.
Once a year, at the Oscar Grant Foundation gala, these mothers say they find comfort in each other, while remembering the life of Oscar Grant.
A BART police officer shot and killed Oscar Grant -- who was unarmed -- back on New Year's Day in 2009.
"This is a sorority that we didn't pledge for. We don't want any mothers here," said Miriam Grey-Hopkins, who's son was also killed.
Grant's mother organizes this gala to raise money to give out scholarships in her son's name. "We still need to fight for accountability in the police force. We still need to work to get our justice system as equal for all," said Grant's mom.
In 2010, the officer who shot Grant was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Congresswoman Barbara Lee says more need to be done to avoid deaths like Grant's.
"We've got to get the guns off the street of America. We've gotta have some real criminal justice reform," said Rep. Lee.
The Oscar Grant Foundation scholarship application deadline is May 1. To participate, applicants need to be an Alameda and Contra Costa County high school student with a 2.5 or higher GPA.
