oscar grant

Foundation created by Oscar Grant's family holds gala in his honor

EMBED <>More Videos

Once a year, at the Oscar Grant Foundation gala, mothers who lost children at the hands of police say they find comfort in each other.

By Luz Pena
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's been 10 years since a BART police officer shot and killed 22-year-old Oscar Grant.

On Saturday night, the foundation created in Grant's name by his family and friends held a gala in his honor.

RELATED: Oscar Grant remembered on 10th anniversary of his death

It was a celebration where Grant's family remembered him and raised money to award scholarships to students in the East Bay.

Celebrities like Oakland director Ryan Coogler were there, but also many moms affected by police shootings.

"Representing my son who, at the age of 14, was killed by a Baltimore police officer," one mother said.

"From Atlanta, Georgia to support my son Nicholas Tomas, who got executed by the Atlanta police 2015, March 24," one mother who attended the event said.

Once a year, at the Oscar Grant Foundation gala, these mothers say they find comfort in each other, while remembering the life of Oscar Grant.

A BART police officer shot and killed Oscar Grant -- who was unarmed -- back on New Year's Day in 2009.

RELATED: Oscar Grant's family requests to have Fruitvale BART station named after him

"This is a sorority that we didn't pledge for. We don't want any mothers here," said Miriam Grey-Hopkins, who's son was also killed.

Grant's mother organizes this gala to raise money to give out scholarships in her son's name. "We still need to fight for accountability in the police force. We still need to work to get our justice system as equal for all," said Grant's mom.

In 2010, the officer who shot Grant was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Congresswoman Barbara Lee says more need to be done to avoid deaths like Grant's.

"We've got to get the guns off the street of America. We've gotta have some real criminal justice reform," said Rep. Lee.

The Oscar Grant Foundation scholarship application deadline is May 1. To participate, applicants need to be an Alameda and Contra Costa County high school student with a 2.5 or higher GPA.

See more stories and videos related to Oscar Grant.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandscholarshippolice shootingbart policeofficer involved shootingoscar grantgalafundraiserbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCAR GRANT
Oscar Grant remembered on 10th anniversary of his death
Oscar Grant's family requests to have BART station named after him
Vigil to mark 9th anniversary of Oscar Grant's shooting death
Oscar Grant's mother speaks out after Dallas shooting
TOP STORIES
Police say 1 dead, 3 injured in SF shooting
Police release photos of suspect in Oakland BART train stabbing
Powerball: No winners reported, jackpot now estimated at $750M
Controversial Tiburon dog ban causing an uproar
Passengers airlifted one by one from stranded cruise ship
Driver dies after car plunges 600 feet off cliff at Mt. Tam
Memorial held for son of Oakland councilwoman who was fatally shot in LA
Show More
Major multi-vehicle pileup on I-5 in Gorman leaves several injured, officials say
With Curry resting, Doncic and Dirk lift Mavs over Warriors 126-91
Whale likely spotted at Marin County beach
San Jose backyard super bloom opens to the public
Ammunition in luggage prompts security checkpoint closure at SFO
More TOP STORIES News