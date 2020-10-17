Free speech rally at UN Plaza in San Francisco canceled, crowds march on Market St.

Philip Anderson says his “free speech rally” is canceled, he claims he was attacked before the event. Speakers were shouted down by a large group of counter-protesters. https://t.co/O49E8GRH2x pic.twitter.com/hcuQgZ2e02 — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) October 17, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A free speech rally and protest against Twitter and big tech companies was planned for Saturday in the mid-Market area of San Francisco.The San Francisco Parks & Recreation department confirmed to ABC7 News that they have issued a permit for a rally at the United Nations Plaza.The rally was slated to begin at 1 p.m., but the organizer of the event, Philip Anderson, said shortly after the rally began that it was canceled.ABC7's Cornell Barnard was at the rally Saturday afternoon and said Anderson was pummeled with bottles during the event prior to the cancellation.Video from SKY7 showed heavy police presence near the UN Plaza and metal gates to block attendees from entering certain areas of the plaza.ABC7's Dan Noyes was also on the ground at the rally and observed attendees of the rally heading down Market Street, even after the rally was canceled.Organizers previously said they were upset with Twitter for banning and restricting conservative users, prompting the event.A number of well-known conservative personalities were expected to speak at the rally according to the organizers website.