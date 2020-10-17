Society

Free speech rally at UN Plaza in San Francisco canceled, crowds march on Market St.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A free speech rally and protest against Twitter and big tech companies was planned for Saturday in the mid-Market area of San Francisco.

The San Francisco Parks & Recreation department confirmed to ABC7 News that they have issued a permit for a rally at the United Nations Plaza.

The rally was slated to begin at 1 p.m., but the organizer of the event, Philip Anderson, said shortly after the rally began that it was canceled.



RELATED: 'If there's no justice, how can we have peace?' 'Go-slow' caravan ties up Bay Area bridge traffic

ABC7's Cornell Barnard was at the rally Saturday afternoon and said Anderson was pummeled with bottles during the event prior to the cancellation.

Video from SKY7 showed heavy police presence near the UN Plaza and metal gates to block attendees from entering certain areas of the plaza.

ABC7's Dan Noyes was also on the ground at the rally and observed attendees of the rally heading down Market Street, even after the rally was canceled.

Organizers previously said they were upset with Twitter for banning and restricting conservative users, prompting the event.

RELATED: Group of demonstrators in Redwood City hold rally in support of police, counter protesters blocked by officers

A number of well-known conservative personalities were expected to speak at the rally according to the organizers website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoprotestsocial mediafreedom of speechtechnologypoliticstwitterrally
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Our America: Living While Black
San Jose police investigating deadly shooting, stabbing
2 dead, others injured after 2 shootings in SF, police say
SF federal judge mulls competency of man acquitted of killing Kate Steinle
Mountain lion spotted in San Mateo backyard
2 teens admit to starting fire on Sign Hill in SSF, police say
Coronavirus live updates: SF Giants to eliminate about 50 jobs, SF Chronicle reports
Show More
Suspect arrested in connection to theft of SF Zoo lemur, police say
Former sergeant votes from hospital bed before he dies
Women's March rallies held across U.S. urging vote for change
CA man who tortured, killed Black teen might soon be set free
Mayor Breed blasts efforts for SF school name changes
More TOP STORIES News