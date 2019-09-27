building a better bay area

Gate style helping Muni deal with fare evaders

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fare evasion isn't just a problem on BART, it's also an issue for Muni. But are they faring any better?

It was a busy day for Muni-- as if there would be any other kind-- places to go and see.

"Well it's one of Bochy's last day games," said Maryann Plumb, dressed in orange and black.

So off to the ballpark, she went, on a transportation system to which we have become accustomed-- too accustomed, in some cases.

"I have heard EVERYTHING," confessed Eduardo Pennes, a familiar face on Muni if you catch him at random, or he catches you without a ticket.

System-wide, Muni loses seven percent to fare evasion, roughly $17-million a year in revenue. But on the light rail system, they believe they're doing better because of these gates.

"I honestly don't see many people jumping them," said Eduardo.

A distinct contrast to the problems on BART, where the honor system appears to have gone on full-time hiatus, as ABC7 has documented on several occasions.

"I think these are too easy to push into behind you. And people aren't going to want to stop other people from doing this," said Maryann Plumb.

Unlike BART Muni's light rail system requires one swipe of a card upon entrance. The gates are higher, quicker, and more of a psychological obstacle. BART is hoping this style will work for them, as well.

"Those gates are better. Physically," said Sarah Rothenberg. "It would be more of a jump. But I'm not much of a jumper. No."

For now, Embarcadero Station remains a place where the twain of two gate styles still meet, as the trains roll on.

Look for BART to have the new gates in four years.

