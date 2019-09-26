building a better bay area

BART board approves new swing-style gates to prevent fare evasions

By
BART's board of directors has approved a new swing-style gate that is aimed at reducing fare evasions.

BART said the new gates will be effective against evaders attempting to jump, push or tailgate though.

FILE -- Undated file photo of option for new BART fare gate.

Two other options were considered, a retractable barrier and a floor to ceiling turnstiles.
FILE -- Undated photo of fare gates BART board will vote on.

The swing-style was approved unanimously by the board.

"We had 89-percent of the people surveyed believed that it was important to reduce fare evasions," said Debora Allen, one of nine BART Board of Directors.

Implementing the swing-style barrier gate is estimated to cost $150 million. According to director Allen the funds needed won't come from riders.

"There are grant monies available in different programs that Bart could seek out money for the fare replacement. We have 'Measure RR' money, we have county transportation funding for access," said Allen.

