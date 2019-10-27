SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom addressed the Kincade Fire and PG&E outages in an emotional press conference on Saturday.
He sympathized with residents affected by wildfires and power shutoffs, acknowledging the anxiety people are forced to live with.
Then, he urged people to evacuate when the dreaded orders come. "Go means go," he said. "Do not put your lives at risk. Trust the experts."
RELATED: Interactive map shows Kincade Fire burn zone, areas under evacuation
In Newsom's closing comments, his tone changed. He went from defending the men and women in uniform, to aparently blaming PG&E for decades of mismanagement, to talking climate change.
"The hots are getting hotter. The dries are getting dryer. The wets are getting wetter, and the winds are becoming more and more a factor... Climate change is wreaking havoc."
But before he went into matters of mother nature, he wanted to make one thing clear: "Don't take this out on the men and women in uniform, and the men and women that are driving the trucks... They did not create these conditions."
RELATED: PG&E begins Public Safety Power Shutoffs
Here is a transribed excerpt from the governor's speech. Watch the video posted above to hear more.
"Don't take this out on the men and women in uniform, and the men and women that are driving the trucks, working for the utility companies. They are brave souls, working hard to keep you safe. They did not create these conditions. These conditions were created over the course of decades, and we have inherited the mismanagement of some of some of the largest investors on utilities."
Go here for more information on the Kincade Fire.
Go here for more information on the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff.
Gov. Newsom says Californians 'inherited mismanagement' while addressing PG&E outages, Kincade Fire
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More