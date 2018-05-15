SOCIETY

Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?

EMBED </>More Videos

What do you hear? (Shutterstock)

A new debate has split the internet, and this time it has to do with a simple audio clip.

YouTuber Cloe Couture tweeted out a video clip asking "What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel."


Twitter users seem split in their responses with many questioning how anyone could hear the opposite word.



What do you hear? Yanny or Laurel?
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on the viral internet debate.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyinternettwitterwatercoolersocial media
Related
Yanny? Laurel? Teens behind the debate settle it
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News