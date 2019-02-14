CAUGHT ON CAMERA

'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on the racist rant caught on camera in California.

PLAYA VISTA, Calif. --
A racist rant from a woman berating a mother and her young son was caught on camera in California.

Belinda Panelo was walking with her child when the woman began yelling at her.

"What are you? He doesn't even look human," she said on the video. "We don't want you here. This is our street. Leave us alone."

The 44-year-old mom from West Los Angeles says she and her son had parked on a public street in Playa Vista to grab some coffee Tuesday afternoon when they came under the verbal attack.

"We pay $10,000 a month to keep you out," the woman said.

Panelo said she didn't catch the peak of the woman's racism on camera, but that she kept asking what mix they were and kept calling them ugly, poor and subhumans.

Penalo said she was able to keep her wits about her.

"Because inside, you know, you want to react a certain way, but you're going to have to, like, keep it together," she said.

She said she was trying to show her son how to handle such a situation.

"You'd hope that in a situation that your child would react in a respectful way," she said. "Maintaining their dignity, but while still standing up for themselves."

She says she and her son had a nice conversation about race and history after they got home.

"I will not have one incident make me think that everybody who was in that neighborhood was like that," she said. "Because it's not fair to generalize, and we don't know if someone is suffering, if they have health issues."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracismcaught on camerau.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Florida man caught on camera licking doorbell
Angry woman wanting beef patties smashes restaurant windows
NJ man accused of faking slip and fall pleads not guilty
VIDEO: Baby left alone on train in Ohio
More caught on camera
SOCIETY
Spielberg, Gaga sign get-well card for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
BART on its way to San Jose
Bay Bridge lights seen flickering during evening commute
More Society
Top Stories
VIDEO: Valentine's Day rainbow brightens stormy Bay Area skies
Sources: Smollett staged attack with help of others, allegedly being written off 'Empire'
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Visitors will need to trek through snow, ice to see Yosemite's firefall
Before and after images of Sausalito mudslide
Pres. Trump to sign bill averting shutdown, declare national emergency
Bye Bye, Dry! Bay Area officially out of drought
Show More
Florida man caught on camera licking doorbell
VIDEO: Big rig helps push car trapped in Oakland floodwaters
Massive mudslide tears through Sausalito neighborhood
VIDEO: House slides down hillside in Sausalito neighborhood
Valentine's Day craft: How to create a candy necklace
More News