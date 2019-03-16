Society

Town of Hillsborough suing owner of iconic 'Flintstone House'

The town of Hillsborough has filed suit against the iconic "Flintstone House" owner, calling the cartoon-inspired dwelling "a public nuisance."

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- The town of Hillsborough has filed a suit against the iconic "Flintstone House" owner, calling the cartoon-inspired dwelling "a public nuisance."

Florence Fang, former publisher of the San Francisco Chronicle, purchased the home at 45 Berryessa Way for $2.8 million in 2017.

She's since added a herd of dinosaur sculptures and other landscaping structures to accommodate future parties.

The suit alleges Fang's modifications are in violation of several municipal codes.
