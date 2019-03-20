Home & Garden

Take a look inside Hillsborough's 'Flintstone House' in 1987

The 'Flintstone House' had a natural-colored paint job and muted interior when ABC7 News toured it in the late 1980s.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News went on a tour of Hillsborough's famous "Flintstone House" long before it became the crux of a colorful controversy.

We took a look around the house when it was on the market in February of 1987. The house has changed hands more than once since then. After it was sold in 2017, the bright exterior paint and bold lawn ornaments were added.
The town of Hillsborough recently filed suit, claiming the house is a nuisance that violates multiple municipal codes.

Fans of house are fighting to keep it quirky. They have an online petition advocating for keeping the home's paint and yard décor.
