Owner of Hillsborough 'Flintstone House' says she plans to fight lawsuit

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- Some people love it, others hate it-- but one thing is for sure, everyone has an opinion about the Flintstone house.The house is on Berryessa Way in Hillsborough and can easily be seen if you're driving along 280. Now, the town of Hillsborough is suing the homeowner.The town doesn't like the idea of the house being a landmark or the massive dinosaur statues on the yard. The owner of the property is media mogul Florence Fang.The problems started in 2017 when a city inspector noticed that that the orange and purple house had several statues surrounding it.The statues can be seen from other properties which makes them subject to a design review. This allows neighbors and other affected people an opportunity to weigh in on scenery that affects their view and their properties.According to Hillsborough officials, they have reached out to Mrs. Fang multiple times to remove the statues. But they are still there-so the city is suing her.The house was purchased for $2.8 million dollars in 2017 and, according to the Hillsborough officials, the owner is using it for parties.In an email, Mrs. Fang's office said she's speaking to her lawyers and will be fighting hard to keep her statues. She has 30 days to respond to this lawsuit.