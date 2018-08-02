ACT OF KINDNESS

Homeless man gets job after Florida police officer helps him shave beard

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a happy update to a story about a viral video showing a police officer helping a homeless man shave before a job interview. He got the job! (KABC)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. --
Here's a happy update to a story about a viral video showing a police officer helping a homeless man shave before a job interview. He got the job!

RELATED: Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's job interview

That police officer was caught on camera helping shave the beard of a homeless man named Phil, who wanted to clean up for a job interview at a local McDonald's in Tallahassee, Florida.

Turns out, Phil got the job!

He started work earlier this week.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldpolice officerhomelessjobsemploymentmcdonald'sact of kindnessfeel goodFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
ACT OF KINDNESS
Torrential downpour can't stop this woman from returning shopping cart
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
SoCal mom gets life-saving kidney donation from stranger
More act of kindness
SOCIETY
Woman braves downpour to return grocery cart
Torrential downpour can't stop this woman from returning shopping cart
Teen with autism shares sweet moment with store worker
San Francisco Mayor London Breed signs $11B city budget
More Society
Top Stories
Some evacuation orders reduced to warning for Mendocino Complex fires
Apple becomes world's first trillion dollar company
All-clear given after active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf files for re-election
2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
VIDEO: Cellphone charger catches fire on Ryanair flight
Alameda schools dramatically loosen dress code for coming school year
Show More
Re-imagined Santa Clara Co. Fair offers something for everyone
Trump team wants to roll back Obama-era mileage standards
Research: Adults interact with media more than 11 hours a day
Woman braves downpour to return grocery cart
Mollie Tibbetts' family announces $172,000 reward fund
More News