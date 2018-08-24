PHILADELPHIA --GoFundme is now looking into allegations that a South Jersey couple is withholding money from a homeless veteran, who shot to international fame after his good deed went viral - allegations that Action News has been investigating for months.
We first told you about Kate McClure and Johnny Bobbitt, back in November.
You may remember that Bobbitt, a former Marine and first responder, gave McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas on I-95.
McClure posted about the random act of kindness on Facebook and the post exploded online, prompting McClure and her boyfriend to create a fundraising page.
Within a week, the couple had raised more than $400,000 to get Bobbitt a home, a truck, and a financial planner.
But since then, the trio's relationship has soured.
According to published reports, Bobbitt is now back on the streets and using drugs, saying he has no access to the $200,000 left over from donors or the camper and car purchased for him.
Bobbitt also fears the couple may have spent much of the fund.
The couple reportedly said they will give him the money when he gets clean and gets a job. GoFundMe is now working to see if the donations were mismanaged.
Our full report on the investigation, will air in the near future.