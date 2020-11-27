holiday

Here's how to keep your Christmas tree alive through December

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- It's the day after Thanksgiving, and with Christmas right around the corner, many in the Bay Area ventured to Half Moon Bay to buy Christmas trees.

We stopped off at Cozzolino's Christmas Tree farm, where you could hear the buzz of the chainsaw as they sold pre-cut trees.

The owner, Tony Cozzolino, says people seem to be buying trees earlier than normal this year to bring some normalcy in their lives.

"The day after Thanksgiving this year seemed a little busier than normal," said Cozzolino. "I think a lot of people are home and want to get their tree early and enjoy it."

RELATED: Already decorating for the holidays? Psychologists explain how it can relieve stress amid pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

When is it too early to put up holiday decorations at home? This year, people already are. Psychologists say it's a manifestation of the stress and social isolation the coronavirus pandemic has created.



Cozzolino puts the fresh trees in water to keep them from drying out. He says that's the biggest tip for keeping your tree alive throughout December.

"Don't run out of water, that's the biggest thing. Close the heater vents, if you put it under a heater vent, it will dry out immediately. Some trees will drink right away, other trees won't drink for a week or two, you just got to make sure it doesn't run out of water. Eventually they'll drink," he said.
EMBED More News Videos

Tony Cozzolino, the owner of Half Moon Bay Christmas Trees, gives tips for keeping your Christmas tree alive through December.


The Cozzolinos have been on the lot for seven years and their farm carries three varieties of trees: Noble firs, Nordmann firs and Douglas firs.

You can visit the Cozzolino's Christmas Tree farm on 501 San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhalf moon bayholidaychristmas treechristmas
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
'Tis the season for the 'Disney Holiday Singalong' on ABC
Bay Area man waits 36 hours to buy new PS5 on Black Friday
Some Bay Area shoppers brave Black Friday lines amid pandemic
Florida family thaws Thanksgiving turkey in pool
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area man waits 36 hours to buy new PS5 on Black Friday
Black Friday 2020 deals shopping guide
Coronavirus live updates: SF's annual SantaCon canceled
Amazon to give frontline workers $300 bonus
2 rescued after fiery car crash into Novato home
US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race
Some Bay Area shoppers brave Black Friday lines amid pandemic
Show More
LIST: COVID-safe holiday activities and events in Bay Area
George Floyd's family planning memorial center in Raleigh
Cal-Stanford stagger into very different Big Game
Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed
Map: Every COVID-19 testing site in the Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News