Hundreds join peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Martinez

By Cornell Barnard
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- A crowd of peaceful demonstrators was on the move Sunday through downtown Martinez.


The Black Lives Matter march was sparked by an incident last weekend when two Martinez residents were caught painting over a the city-approved mural on Court street. Both are now facing hate crime charges. Days later, someone spray painted "White lives matter" on a road.

WATCH: Video shows confrontation between artists, pair painting over BLM mural
A Black Lives Matter mural was defaced in Martinez Saturday and now police are investigating.This video shows a confrontation between the artists and the pair painting over the mural



Valerie Jones was disturbed by recent incidents.

"I think people still don't understand what Black Lives Matter means, we're not saying white lives don't matter we're not saying Hispanic lives don't matter, we're saying we want to be treated equal," said Jones.

RELATED: 2 Martinez residents charged with hate crime after allegedly defacing Black Lives Matter mural

Before the march, one man clashed with demonstrators, he was shouted down. A large police presence was seen due to rumors of violence from counter-demonstrators.

Most downtown businesses boarded up doors and windows.

RELATED: Driver arrested after allegedly pulling gun on supporter of Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez

The mayor and police chief appealed for calm. The event was mostly calm and peaceful.

WATCH: SKY7 was over the march in Martinez
2 charged with hate crime after allegedly defacing BLM mural in Martinez
Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on supporter of BLM mural in Martinez
