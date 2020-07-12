Hundreds join peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Martinez

#HappeningNow People are gathering in downtown #Martinez for today’s #BlackLivesMatter march. So far, several hundred are braving extreme heat. pic.twitter.com/GsJO6lOi9m— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) July 12, 2020
The Black Lives Matter march was sparked by an incident last weekend when two Martinez residents were caught painting over a the city-approved mural on Court street. Both are now facing hate crime charges. Days later, someone spray painted "White lives matter" on a road.
Valerie Jones was disturbed by recent incidents.
"I think people still don't understand what Black Lives Matter means, we're not saying white lives don't matter we're not saying Hispanic lives don't matter, we're saying we want to be treated equal," said Jones.
Before the march, one man clashed with demonstrators, he was shouted down. A large police presence was seen due to rumors of violence from counter-demonstrators.
Most downtown businesses boarded up doors and windows.
The mayor and police chief appealed for calm. The event was mostly calm and peaceful.
