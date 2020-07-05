Society

Man arrested for allegedly pulling out gun, threatening group watching over Black Lives Matter mural after vandalism in Martinez

By Kayla Galloway, Anser Hassan
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- A Black Lives Matter mural was defaced in Martinez Saturday and now police are investigating.

According to Martinez police, residents obtained a permit to paint the phrase on Court Street outside the Contra Costa County courthouse.

Just an hour after the mural was completed, another group came and painted over the Black Lives Matter phrase.

Video obtained by ABC7 shows a suspect painting over the mural.

One of the artists told ABC7 News, the mural is a direct response to white power fliers that were found in Martinez earlier this week.

The artist said as the group covered up the mural with black paint, they were shouting "all lives matter."

RELATED: Protesters take to San Jose, Oakland streets to stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement

"I think that this is an indication of how much power white supremacy actually has," said Tatiana Ray, a Martinez resident. "The fact that even having something on the street for one hour, they couldn't even tolerate that. You know, it was such a threat to have anybody else's concerns represented by the city and represented by the community."

Video shows a confrontation between the artists and the pair painting over the mural.

Ray and several others were able to fix the mural.

Some Martinez community members have been hanging out on court street all day to keep an eye out over the Black Lives Matter mural that was defaced.



A group was at the corner of Main Street and Court Street. According to the young man who was threatened with a gun, a man pulls up in his Jeep saying, "all lives matter."

He was driving a black Jeep and he was wearing a red white and blue hat with an American flag on it and the red stripes were made up of bullets.

He was wearing a handkerchief that was of the American flag. Witnesses say they yelled at the driver and he took off. He then circled back and then allegedly pulled a gun on a young man.

Unbeknownst to anybody, Martinez police we're parked down the street in an unmarked car. Police caught it all and then chased after the man for about a block and a half. The driver put his hands out the window surrendering as police drew their guns on him. He voluntarily exited the vehicle with his hands up and walked backwards towards police when he was cuffed and taken away. Police then interviewed a young man who had the gun pulled on him.




Police said in a statement Sunday that a white female painted over the mural as a white man made comments to onlookers.

"It appeared that the couple came to the mural with cans of paint and a roller with the specific purpose of vandalizing over the mural," the Martinez Police Department said in a statement. "The community spent a considerable amount of time painting this mural only to have the suspects destroy it by dumping and rolling paint over part of the message."

Once police were notified of what happened, the suspects were gone, the department said.

RELATED: DRONEVIEW: New mural encouraging inclusivity painted on streets of Oakland

Police describe the suspects' car as a Nissan pickup truck with the word "NICOLE" on the right side in silver lettering.

The truck's license plate is "52701B1."

"The City of Martinez values tolerance and the damage to the mural was divisive and hurtful," police said. "Please help us identify those that are responsible for this crime, so they can be held accountable for their actions."
