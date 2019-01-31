BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

Project in San Jose's Japantown preserving cultural history while providing housing

EMBED </>More Videos

A project is managing to find solutions to two issues in the South Bay-- preserving cultural history while providing more housing. It's all happening in San Jose's Japantown neighborhood. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A project is managing to find solutions to two issues in the South Bay-- preserving cultural history while providing more housing. It's all happening in San Jose's Japantown neighborhood.

The site has great meaning to the community. Old maps show how a portion of it was leased to immigrants to become a Chinatown, then a Japanese American settlement.

RELATED: After 48 years serving seniors, Japantown's Kimochi receives legacy status

The development will address the housing shortage and give an economic boost to businesses in Japantown. That will help to preserve the culture and history of the Japanese pioneers who first arrived in the late 1880's.

Japantown was established in 1900. It's one of only three surviving in the U.S. The others being in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Check out more stories about Building a Better Bay Area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhistorysanta clara countyhousingbuilding a better bay areaSan JoseJapantown
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
City crews clear big Oakland homeless encampment
SF residents voice opposition, support for plan to charge drivers on Lombard
East Bay homeless counts show more women, seniors living on streets
Beloved Bay Area mountain may be getting an environmental makeover
More building a better bay area
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
City crews clear big Oakland homeless encampment
Society Cabaret finds semi-permanent home at Harvey Milk Center For the Recreational Arts
April the Giraffe picks the Super Bowl winner
More Society
Top Stories
Vallejo PD conducting internal investigation after claims of excessive force, video surfaces
Bay Area celebrity chef faces threats, backlash following MAGA cap ban
WATCH LIVE TUESDAY: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
All lanes re-opened after multi-car crash on Bay Bridge
JetBlue flight returned to LAX due to report of possible lightning strike
Marin Catholic HS creates special message for Jared Goff
City crews clear big Oakland homeless encampment
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Show More
Jussie Smollett's family releases statement on attack of 'Empire' actor
Tom Brady's parents talk about going to 9th Super Bowl
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm heading to Bay Area
30 customers come forward after gas in SJ was blamed for cars breaking down
Senor Sisig opening restaurant in SF's Mission District
More News