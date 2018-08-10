Jury rules Monsanto liable in weed killer case

The jury has found in favor of Dewayne Lee Johnson on all claims against Monsanto as it relates to products Roundup Pro and Ranger Pro and awarded him $250 million in punitive damages.Thirty-seven-year-old Dewayne Lee Johnson filed the civil suit against the pesticide manufacturer.Johnson's attorneys say he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma after spraying Roundup weed killer for two and a half years.