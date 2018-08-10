SOCIETY

Jury rules Monsanto liable in weed killer case

A bottle of Roundup weed killer is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The jury has found in favor of Dewayne Lee Johnson on all claims against Monsanto as it relates to products Roundup Pro and Ranger Pro and awarded him $250 million in punitive damages.

RELATED: Judge hears case about Roundup ingredient alleged to cause cancer

Thirty-seven-year-old Dewayne Lee Johnson filed the civil suit against the pesticide manufacturer.

MORE: Questions the Johnson v. Monsanto jury will answer to determine the verdict

Johnson's attorneys say he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma after spraying Roundup weed killer for two and a half years.
RELATED: I-Team investigates controversy over weed killer, California wine
