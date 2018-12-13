KFC

KFC sells out of firelog that smells just like fried chicken

This image shows firelog that smells just like fried chicken, according to KFC. (KFC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KGO) --
A fire that not only keeps you warm, but also makes you hungry?

Kentucky Fried Chicken quickly sold out of a five pound log that it says smells just like fried chicken.

"Introducing the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log, the best way to make a fire smell less like fire and more like fried chicken," the chicken chain announced on Twitter, Tuesday.

KFC says it's a mouth-watering aroma of Colonel Sanders' secret recipe.

According to the item description, the limited edition $18.99 logs are made with 100 percent recycled materials.

"We know the fire log smells great, but please do not attempt to eat it," said KFC on it's website.

The offer appears to have triggered a fried chicken-scented firelog frenzy because as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the log was sold out.

Click here to see if the KFC firelog has been restocked.

