Kim Kardashian West studying to pass the bar, defends law school studies in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Kim Kardashian West is defending her plans to become a lawyer without going to college or law school. The 38-year-old reality star and business woman is doing an apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco.Kim K shared a new picture on Instagram of herself hitting the books with attorneys and mentors Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney.Kardashian also shared a post about "preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar."She plans to take the California state bar exam in 2022.She says, "It's true I did not finish college. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it's not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study."Kardashian also addresses critics saying, "One person actually said I should "stay in my lane." I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am.The mother of three shared the following message about her new journey.