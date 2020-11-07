Society

WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over Oakland, SF as people celebrate presidential win of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People all over the Bay Area erupted in cheers and screams after news that Joe Biden is set to become the 46th president of the United States.

On Saturday afternoon, ABC News reported Joe Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania - a win that grants him 270 electoral votes and makes him president-elect.

In San Francisco, cheers and honking could be heard from all over as the Biden announcement was confirmed. Revelers were seen dancing in the street in the Castro neighborhood.

In Oakland, Lake Merritt was the center of celebration Saturday afternoon. People cheered as cars with Biden/Harris signs drove by honking their horns in celebration and impromptu dance parties broke out along the lake.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined the fun by taking a ride in the famous snail car, which she usually uses to celebrate basketball victories in the Golden State Warriors championship parades.

"I am feeling so hella proud Kamala Harris," she told ABC7 News reporter Jobina Fortson.



With 96% percent of the expected vote counted, Biden has a lead of 30,900 votes over President Donald Trump in the Keystone State.

Because the vote is very close and has not yet been certified, ABC News is not projecting a winner. Instead, it is basing this characterization on actual vote tallies from state and local election officials.

