election

Map: These Bay Area precincts voted for Donald Trump in 2016

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 2016 presidential election was four years ago, but somehow it feels like a lifetime has passed in that time.

As we're in the throes of the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, as millions of Bay Area residents cast their ballots once again, it's fascinating to look back at our last election and examine how we voted the last time around.

RELATED: The zip codes that donated big to the Trump, Biden campaigns in the Bay Area

A map created by ABC7 News' data journalism team shows how every nook and cranny of the region voted, precinct by precinct.


Having trouble viewing the map above? Click here to open it in a new window.

San Francisco and the Bay Area are home to reliably Democratic voting blocks, so it's not surprising that much of the map appears a bluish-purple, with a majority of votes going to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

But the color-coded map turns redder the further east you go, where President Trump won plenty of precincts in Solano County, Contra Costa County, eastern Alameda County and southeastern Santa Clara County. Trump was also competitive in lots of precincts in Napa and Sonoma Counties, the data shows.

On the flip side, Clinton dominated in certain areas, especially San Francisco, Berkeley, Oakland, Richmond, Palo Alto and much of San Jose.

Zoom in and click around the map above and see how the votes vary in different cities and neighborhoods.

Precinct-level data can be quite granular, especially in sparsely populated areas where only a few people cast their votes. That's why you may see some precincts reporting 100% of their votes for one candidate or another. (Precincts that appear gray did not have data available.)

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

