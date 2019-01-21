MARTIN LUTHER KING JR

Martin Luther King Jr. Day inspires South Bay volunteers to pitch in

Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day is observed by many as a day on, not off. (KGO-TV)

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) --
Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day is observed by many as a day on, not off.

This day of service is empowering individuals to strengthen their communities all over the Bay Area including Campbell.

A group of more than 100 volunteers were busy working on all sorts of projects at San Tomas Park. There are other groups around the area putting in work on this day off as well.

"One of Reverend King's multiple legacies has been to become civically engaged in your community, regardless of your age, regardless of your resources everyone can do something," Santa Clara County District 4 Supervisor Susan Ellenberg said.

That goal was achieved inside Campbell's San Tomas Park Monday - a park beautification project was their way of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His day of service is meant to inspire, create solutions to social problems, and bring neighborhoods closer to Dr. King's dream of a "Beloved Community."

The whole concept of the day may have been a lot for Calvin Hasbrook to grasp, but he knew he was here to help. Across town, another group of volunteers planted 32 new trees in San Jose.

"It's amazing to be able to provide the education of environmental stewardship and the importance of planting trees and how it benefits the community," Briana Horta with Our City Forest said.

A benefit that will be felt long after this holiday is over.

