Society

CA McDonald's plays bagpipes 24/7 to stop homeless from sleeping near restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. -- Residents are not lovin' a new idea launched by a Sacramento McDonald's to deter the homeless from sleeping near the restaurant.

The sounds of bagpipes play 24/7 from the speakers at the fast-food restaurant.

Locals say the new method is not working, and have spoken with management in hopes they'll pull the plug.

"It actually penetrates through the walls. We can hear it. I'm trying to watch TV or whatever, and it's going through that," said Arnold Phillips.

Neighbors have taken their frustrations to a corporate level, but officials have yet to respond to their requests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysacramentosocietyhomelesssacramento
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BART directors will vote on system-wide Wi-Fi
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
No Oscars host for 2nd year in a row
Inauguration ceremony held for SF Mayor Breed
Many drivers looking at costly repairs due to gas station mistake
What you need to know about CA's possible ban on gas-powered garden tools
Suspect's identity released in Sonoma sexual assault case
Show More
Keanu Reeves spotted eating ice cream in Alameda
"I have a sick child," Rite Aid robber writes in note to clerk
VIDEO: Baby wallabies rescued from Australia fire
Florida mom gives birth to 2 sets of twins in 2019
Jimmy Kimmel to host special 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' series
More TOP STORIES News