MEMORIAL DAY

Memorial Day commemoration to take place at the Presidio of San Francisco

The 150th Memorial Day commemoration at the Presidio in San Francisco will honor the fallen who bravely served our country. (KGO-TV)

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Memorial Day commemoration will take place in San Francisco to honor the fallen who served our country.

A Grand March will be part of the 150th annual ceremony; it begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Presidio Officers Club to the San Francisco National Cemetery -- with a formal ceremony to follow at the cemetery. Scheduled speakers include Senator Dianne Feinstein, Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, and San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell.

The event will be followed by a 21 gun salute by the U.S. Army's 75th Pacific Division and then community BBQ picnic.

