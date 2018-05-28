Volunteers placing roses on 26,000 grave markers at Presidio's Nat'l Cemetery, honoring our veterans. #memorialday pic.twitter.com/32QCpubesY — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) May 28, 2018

A Memorial Day commemoration will take place in San Francisco to honor the fallen who served our country.A Grand March will be part of the 150th annual ceremony; it begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Presidio Officers Club to the San Francisco National Cemetery -- with a formal ceremony to follow at the cemetery. Scheduled speakers include Senator Dianne Feinstein, Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, and San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell.The event will be followed by a 21 gun salute by the U.S. Army's 75th Pacific Division and then community BBQ picnic.