SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A Memorial Day commemoration will take place in San Francisco to honor the fallen who served our country.
A Grand March will be part of the 150th annual ceremony; it begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Presidio Officers Club to the San Francisco National Cemetery -- with a formal ceremony to follow at the cemetery. Scheduled speakers include Senator Dianne Feinstein, Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, and San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell.
The event will be followed by a 21 gun salute by the U.S. Army's 75th Pacific Division and then community BBQ picnic.
Volunteers placing roses on 26,000 grave markers at Presidio's Nat'l Cemetery, honoring our veterans. #memorialday pic.twitter.com/32QCpubesY— Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) May 28, 2018
#MemorialDay ceremony at SF Presidio Nat'l Cemetery, begins at 1030am. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/CjtQM2GvMN— Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) May 28, 2018