Society

Middle finger protected by the constitution, court rules

EMBED <>More Videos

A federal appeals court says a driver who showed a police officer her middle finger is protected by the First Amendment.

By ABC7.com staff
MICHIGAN -- A federal appeals court says a driver who showed a police officer her middle finger is protected by the First Amendment.

It all started in 2017 when the Michigan woman was pulled over for speeding, but the officer gave her a break, writing it up as a lesser violation. But as the woman drove away, she flipped the officer off.

The officer pulled her over again, this time citing her for speeding.

She sued and a U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in her favor, saying the woman didn't break any law by exercising her free-speech rights.

In the 3-0 decision Wednesday, the court said Officer Matthew Minard "should have known better," even if the driver was rude.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societymichigancourt caseus worldtraffic stoplegal
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIST: St. Patrick's Day events around the Bay
Dad shot shielding young son during New Zealand mosque massacre
Student helps bus driver having medical condition
CHP investigates deadly shooting on Hwy 4 near Concord
After massacre, New Zealand leader shows resolve, empathy
Man fasting on beer for Lent
Unity touted at Bay Area vigils in wake of mosque shooting
Show More
Raiders' Carr returns to Fresno to celebrate son's birthday with Antonio Brown
Camp Fire survivors get special day to be kids again at SF's Oracle Park
Antioch police arrest man after finding huge stash of illegal firearms
Missing Vallejo snowboarder found dead in Tahoe identified
Oakland stands with Islamic Center following New Zealand tragedy
More TOP STORIES News