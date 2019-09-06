Mill Valley reverses fire prevention plan to require 'hardscaping' around homes after backlash

“Reschedule! Reschedule!” The Mill Valley city council meeting has reached capacity tonight— where the city will vote on the controversial vegetation ordinance. Outraged people are now yelling into the meeting asking to be let in or to reschedule. pic.twitter.com/nAjMq7xjWT — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 6, 2019

(Updated) The Mill Valley Mayor came to address the overflow crowd to say that, given the backlash, the ordinance will change: The 3feet of hardscaping around a home will now be voluntary not mandatory. Certain plants will still have to be removed. pic.twitter.com/btRwj57F2j — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 6, 2019

The city of Mill Valley has proposed an ordinance that would require most homeowners create 3 feet of space around a home and ban certain plants pic.twitter.com/J5mEl1H7Z7 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 6, 2019

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Following intense public backlash, the Mill Valley city council has amended a fire prevention ordinance that would have required many residents take out all the plants directly touching and closely around their homes.Last month, the city council approved a vegetation ordinance that required roughly 75-percent of Mill Valley homeowners create three feet of so-called "hardscaping" - meaning material like concrete, dirt or gravel -around their homes.In addition, the ordinance required the removal of fire-prone specific plants, including acacia, bamboo, arborvitae, cypress and junipers.The new version of the vegetation ordinance, approved by the city council Thursday night, took out mandatory "hardscaping," saying instead it would be voluntary."We have heard since our August 5th meeting, concerns from our residents about the non-combustible zone," Mill Valley Mayor Jim Wickham told an overflow crowd at the city council meeting, "And they think it is too much, too fast and that they need more time."Mill Valley is considered to be a very high fire risk zone. The city has taken many steps to try to make the community as safe as possible and this ordinance is one part of that process.Since the city first passed the ordinance in August, however, a grass-roots effort to oppose mandatory "hardscaping" formed, led by a group called "Beat the 3 Feet."Concerns include the environment, the aesthetic aspect and the cost of re-landscaping."Greenery in Mill Valley defines Mill Valley," Lauren Wales, a Mill Valley resident who is part of the group, said, "And it not only preserves the environment, the wildlife, the roots preserve landslides from happening, but they also add to economic value to houses."Mill Valley Fire chief Tom Welch, who backed the original ordinance, said he hopes to continue to educate residents about the importance of "hardscaping.""What we've done is taken a very scientific approach at approving a need for it. We've cross checked that against our firefighters who say this how homes burn down," Welch said. "I know other communities are seriously looking at this and I believe it's the future, it just might not be the future here."The city council voted in favor of the amended ordinance, which continues to require the removal of certain fire-prone plants, Thursday night. There will be a second, final vote on Sept. 16.