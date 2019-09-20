More than 22,000 PG&E customers without power in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has confirmed that 22,000 customers are without power in San Francisco from Mission Bay/Dogpatch to Twin Peaks.
The power is estimated to be restored by about 10:30 a.m.
PG&E is assessing the outage to determine what caused it.
Traffic lights are being impacted by the outage. AlertSF is reminding drivers to treat traffic lights as four-way stops.
